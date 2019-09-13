In August, Roland Gramajo, a Houston businessman and celebrated advocate in the local Guatemalan community, helped organize a town hall meeting to quell fears about recent federal immigration raids.

He invited community activists from across the country. He also invited members of Congress. He even invited officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to talk about what rights people had and did not have if they were confronted by authorities.

But three weeks after the meeting, it is Gramajo who faces deportation. He was arrested near his home last week, a move that has stunned his family and rekindled concerns that the Trump administration is targeting advocates as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration.

Gramajo had been staying in the country illegally — raising his five children, running a business in Houston and helping fellow immigrants with translations — without contact from ICE for about 15 years. Last year, the Houston City Council formally commended Gramajo for being an “outstanding leader.”

Now, many are wondering if it wasn’t Gramajo’s entreaty to ICE that drew the agency’s scrutiny.

“This is the problem with the policies of this administration,” said Raed Gonzalez, Gramajo’s lawyer. “No discretion. Why are you not targeting traffickers? Drug dealers? It just doesn’t make any sense to get this guy that is working and paying taxes and has a family.”

Gramajo

Adding an unusual twist to Gramajo’s case were reports from the Aug. 18 community meeting that three men who seemed out of place took pictures of Gramajo, raising suspicions that ICE had, in fact, secretly attended.

ICE said in a statement Sunday that its agents did not attend the meeting in August “in any capacity — official or unofficial.”

The agency rebutted that it targeted Gramajo after he reached out, saying instead that it received an “anonymous tip that he was residing in Houston.” The agency noted that he had been convicted of a misdemeanor 20 years ago and had been deported in 2004.

“To portray him in one-sided media reports — based on vague and unsubstantiated allegations — as a victim of some ‘covert’ law enforcement operation is an affront to public safety; and it does a great disservice to the thousands of law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to protect our communities, and our country,” the agency said in the statement.

The Trump administration, in pledging to more aggressively enforce the country’s immigration laws, has said it is expanding the scope of who it targets for deportations. For example, President Barack Obama had directed agents to focus proceedings on immigrants convicted of serious crimes, but Trump scrapped that practice, and this summer the administration said it would step up its efforts to deport families of migrants in the country illegally.

Randy Capps, director of research for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonprofit based in Washington, said it was not surprising that Gramajo was targeted because of his deportation history and his misdemeanor conviction.

But Capps said the case added more evidence that community leaders, particularly those fighting on behalf of immigrants, were being targeted.

“The disturbing thing about this is there’s a pattern,” Capps said.