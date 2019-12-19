Solstice celebration

Lake Bemidji State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Celebrate the day with the least amount of daylight. Later, make a winter solstice lantern. All ages are welcome. (1-218-308-2328; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)

Solstice sunrise walk

Afton State Park

7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday

• Watch the sun rise over the St. Croix River on this short, easy walk. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/stcroix)

Winter wandering

Gooseberry Falls State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Identify trees, observe winter birds and learn history on this gentle walk. Wear comfortable boots. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Changing seasons

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

• Learn fun facts about the solar system and make a sundial. Meet at the visitor center. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Family classic lessons

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

9:30-11 a.m. Saturday

• Practice putting on equipment, falling and getting up, diagonal striding and stopping, and hill-climbing. Cost is $18 ($26 for ages 6-11 with rental gear; $30 for 12 and older). Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threeskiing)