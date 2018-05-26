IPSWICH, Mass. — The ceiling of a Massachusetts church building from the 1850s has collapsed, hours before a group of up to 100 people was scheduled to meet.
The roof of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Ipswich fell Friday. Thousands of pounds of wood and plaster fell into its sanctuary.
No one was injured. A building commissioner said the church's age is likely to blame for the collapse.
The floor was littered with several feet of piled up boards, nails and plaster.
Ipswich is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Boston.
The church will temporarily relocate its services to Ascension Memorial Church.
