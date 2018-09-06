MANITOWOC, Wis. — Classes are canceled at a Manitowoc high school following a ceiling collapse.
Authorities say a classroom ceiling gave way Wednesday afternoon and fortunately no one was in the room on the third floor of Lincoln High School.
WLUK-TV reports an engineer is inspecting the structural integrity of the school Thursday. Classes are expected to resume Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Correction: Kayak Accident-Four Dead story
In a story Sept. 5 about the deaths of four Wisconsin family members who were kayaking, The Associated Press misidentified the newspaper that reported on the apparent causes of their deaths. It is the Ashland Daily Press, not the Ashland Daily News.
National
Walker urges standing, not kneeling, during national anthem
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker took a page out of President Donald Trump's playbook Thursday, calling on all NFL players to stand during the national anthem.
Local
Record-breaking cold hits northern Minnesota
Temperatures dropped into the 20s in Hibbing and International Falls
National
Kaul: Kavanaugh will restrict abortion rights
Wisconsin attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul says Brett Kavanaugh will vote to restrict abortion rights if he wins a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court.
West Metro
Hennepin County placing more mistreated kids with relatives, fewer in shelters
A report released Thursday points to some progress since reforms were enacted in 2015.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.