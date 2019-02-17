BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy won the Argentina Open final on Sunday, taking his third career title and disappointing home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman.
The 26-year-old Cecchinato easily beat fourth-seeded Schwartzman 6-1, 6-2 on the outdoor clay.
Schwartzman had saved a match point to knock out defending champion Dominic Thiem in the semifinals.
But on Sunday it was very different, with Cecchinato barely giving Schwartzman a chance from the beginning.
