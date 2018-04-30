NEW YORK — Government officials say the new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for — and will receive — a cut to his record-setting pay.
Officials are not yet saying what Dr. Robert Redfield Jr.'s new salary is.
The 66-year-old HIV researcher was picked in March to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
His annual compensation was set at $375,000. That sum was at least $150,000 more than any previous CDC director had received. It also was well above the compensation of other top federal health officials — including Redfield's boss, Secretary Alex Azar of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Monday, HHS officials said Redfield had asked for a pay reduction because the topic had become a distraction.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.