NEW YORK — CBS has hired the consulting firm Rally to help disperse $20 million to groups dedicated to supporting #MeToo and promoting workplace safety and equality for women. The announcement comes less than a month after the company parted ways with longtime CEO Les Moonves after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
CBS expects to announce the recipients of the funds by Dec. 14.
CBS announced the donation early last month, shortly after The New Yorker magazine published allegations against Moonves that prompted his departure from the media giant.
Those seeking funding through the money that has been set aside by CBS can email cbsfund@wearerally.com.
