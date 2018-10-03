NEW YORK — CBS News is adding Bianna Golodryga (go-low-DREEG-ah) as a fourth anchor to its morning show.
The network announced Wednesday that Golodryga will join the team of Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson at the table on "CBS This Morning." Golodryga is familiar to the show's audience as a frequent substitute host and reporter. She's worked at CBS News since 2017.
CBS News President David Rhodes said the move allows the show to "extend its journalistic ambition" and have more flexibility to send its anchors on reporting assignments.
It's the second change to CBS' morning team in less than a year. Dickerson replaced Charlie Rose when Rose was fired last November for sexual misconduct.
