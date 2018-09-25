– Cedar Electronics has been selling CB radios to U.S. truckers since the 1960s, helping connect the workers who keep the economy rolling. But these days Cedar's business isn't exactly trucking along.

The Chicago-headquartered company is racing around Asia looking for other countries to host its manufacturing, after the radios Cedar makes in China and brings to the United States were hit with one of the Trump administration's 25 percent tariffs this summer, making them more expensive to import.

The White House's decision to extend its tariff campaign to an even broader range of Chinese imports, which started Monday, is putting similar pressure on more U.S. companies to uproot their Chinese manufacturing, and to consider layoffs, price hikes and investment cuts.

"We are looking as fast as possible to find an alternative manufacturing place, but we're dealing with a very unstable situation," said Cedar Vice President Mark Karnes, referring to President Donald Trump's penchant for issuing policy decisions by tweet. "As a business, my government just clubbed me over the head."

The Consumer Technology Association alone has heard from hundreds of U.S. member companies hurt by the levies, many of which are small businesses ill equipped for this sort of tumult, said Sage Chandler, vice president for international trade at the lobbying group. "Eighty percent of our companies are small and medium enterprises," she said. "They don't have trade experts on staff. They don't have customs people on staff."

More than 80 industry and agricultural groups this month backed a multimillion-dollar campaign, "Tariffs Hurt the Heartland," to oppose the White House effort. The groups are holding town-hall events and running advertising arguing that the tariffs are causing job loss and higher prices.

Sellers of consumer electronics and appliances are in a bind. Many shifted their manufacturing to China years ago to take advantage of lower labor costs. As manufacturing grew in China and withered elsewhere, China became the sole source of parts for some products.

Scosche Industries, an Oxnard, Calif., seller of car-stereo accessories and other electronics, manufactures 95 percent of its products in China, said CEO Roger Alves, who co-founded the company nearly 40 years ago in his garage.

The company has dispatched employees to look for new manufacturing in Taiwan and Vietnam after the Trump tariffs hit, Alves said. The company isn't considering moving production to the United States because labor costs are too high, and there isn't enough manufacturing capacity to make its products, he said.

Scosche is also attempting to negotiate price increases with retailers now that its goods are more expensive to import, but it is in a vulnerable position with big-box stores that drive hard bargains, Alves said. "If they don't like our pricing, they'll invite someone else to compete," said Alves, who employs 190 people in the U.S. "Our argument is it's not an arbitrary price increase: It's a mandate from the government."

Cedar Electronics' predecessor company was the first to introduce CB radios to the market decades ago. "We like to joke it was the first social media device," Karnes said. The radios, made famous by movies like "Smokey and the Bandit," are still used by many truckers.

Steven Fields, a trucker based in Kansas City, Mo., said he uses a CB to warn other drivers about bad weather and accidents. "Being prepared can make a big difference between a miserable trip and a safe trip," he said.

About 15 years ago, Cedar moved its manufacturing to China to save money on parts and labor, Karnes said.

Cedar imports almost all of its Cobra-brand CBs to North America, where it holds almost 80 percent of the market. The radios are mostly sold at large truck stops, for $99 to $199, depending on the model.

When Cedar learned its CBs would be included on the initial tariff list targeting $50 billion in imports, it applied for an exemption and imported additional inventory by costly airfreight to have stock on hand before the tariffs took effect. That gave the company enough CBs to meet demand through September without having to raise prices, Karnes said.

As the weeks wore on, the company's other products, including its dashboard cameras and portable power packs, were also hit by 25 percent tariffs as the Trump administration widened its attack on Chinese imports. Cedar is planning to request exemptions from those levies, too, but realized it had to start planning for the possibility that the tariffs were sticking around, Karnes said.