Six men went into a Virginia cave, intending to spend the night. But their foray didn't go as planned, and five of them ended up stuck for 47 hours trapped more than 100 feet below ground.

Luckily, they were rescued after a 16-hour operation that involved emergency personnel and experts from four states.

Their adventure began Friday evening after the men went into the cave and planned to stay until Sunday. But after heavy rains set in Saturday night, they ran into trouble as they tried to get out of Cyclops Cave in Cleveland, Va. One of the men scaled the cave's walls, climbed out and called 911.

On Sunday, Gov. Ralph Norton wrote on Twitter that all five of those who were trapped "have been safely rescued."

One of the men who was rescued told CNN affiliate WCYB, "The Lord watched over us."

When rescuers got the other men out, they were suffering from extreme exhaustion and hypothermia, rescuers told WCYB. The men ranged in age from their 20s to late 50s, media reports said.

The man who managed to climb out and call for help told dispatchers, "I have a couple of buddies down in this cave," according to CNN. He went on to say, "We got down OK, but our ropes got too muddy and we can't get up. No one's hurt but they're freezing and thirsty."

Rescue experts said it took a long time to get the cavers out because of the small size of the space — no more than the width of a grown man's shoulders, roughly. And once they were inside, rescuers had to "assess the situation and then report back" because cellphones and radios didn't work inside the cave, according to CNN.

Eric Stanley, a volunteer helping in the rescue, said, "When we found the lost cavers, they were in good spirits."

Another rescuer — William Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management — told WCYB that as "exhaustion and hypothermia progressed, they were going to run into more and more problems having the energy to move and get out of the cave on their own."

Chrimes said the rescue was very technical because there were "very restricted passageways," making it tough to get to the cavers.

"It's a process, but this is what we train for, so there were no hiccups today. Everything went really smoothly," Stanley said.

Jess Powers, emergency management coordinator for Russell County, told CNN that all of the men were taken to hospitals. One man was airlifted out, but all are expected to be OK, officials said.

The cave is named for a "bubblelike formation" that is meant to be the "eye" of a cyclops, according to CNN. The spot is on private property, and WCYB said the men didn't have permission to be there, although it is a popular spot for cavers.

Earlier this month, a British diver who became well-known after he helped rescue a boys' soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand last year also had to be rescued from an underwater cave in Tennessee.