The Twins finish the brief two-game series here with a 12:15 game at Kauffman Stadium with lots of backups in the lineup.
Byron Buxton (back) is out after running into the wall last night. Jonathan Schoop, Marwin Gonzalez and C.J. Cron also are getting breathers. Tyler Austin (pictured), Ehire Adrianza and Jake Cave get their first starts of the season, and Willians Astudillo is at third.
Do the Twins' numbers say Max Kepler should play center over Cave when Buxton is out of the lineup? "I don’t really look at the numbers. I just kind of wing it and make it up as we go," said manager Rocco Baldelli, already in midseason trolling form.
Twins lineup looks like this:
Max Kepler CF
Jorge Polanco SS
Nelson Cruz DH
Eddie Rosario LF
Willians Astudillo 3B
Jake Cave RF
Mitch Garver C
Ehire Adrianza 2B
Tyler Austin 1B
Kyle Gibson P
The Twins pulled out an extra inning victory on Tuesday night, thanks to heroics from Rosario and Cruz.
Here's the @Royals lineup: