The Twins finish the brief two-game series here with a 12:15 game at Kauffman Stadium with lots of backups in the lineup.

Byron Buxton (back) is out after running into the wall last night. Jonathan Schoop, Marwin Gonzalez and C.J. Cron also are getting breathers. Tyler Austin (pictured), Ehire Adrianza and Jake Cave get their first starts of the season, and Willians Astudillo is at third.

Do the Twins' numbers say Max Kepler should play center over Cave when Buxton is out of the lineup? "I don’t really look at the numbers. I just kind of wing it and make it up as we go," said manager Rocco Baldelli, already in midseason trolling form.

Twins lineup looks like this:

Max Kepler CF

Jorge Polanco SS

Nelson Cruz DH

Eddie Rosario LF

Willians Astudillo 3B

Jake Cave RF

Mitch Garver C

Ehire Adrianza 2B

Tyler Austin 1B

Kyle Gibson P

The Twins pulled out an extra inning victory on Tuesday night, thanks to heroics from Rosario and Cruz.

Here's the @Royals lineup:

