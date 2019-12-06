CLEVELAND — Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love is sick and will miss Friday night's game against Orlando.
Love has been ill the past two days and Cleveland coach John Beilein is hoping another day's rest will help his best player recover.
Beilein said Love could rejoin the team in time for Saturday night's game at Philadelphia.
Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the young Cavs. Theyhave dropped four straight games and 10 of 11.
Love missed three games recently with a bruised back. He scored just 8 points in 21 minutes Tuesday's lopsided loss to Detroit.
