STURGIS, S.D. — The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.
Several hundred thousand people are expected this year, and public safety officials are reminding bikers and other motorists to stay alert.
In recent years, the most deadly rally was the 75th anniversary event in 2015, which drew a record 739,000 bikers. During that rally, 14 people died in motorcycle wrecks throughout the state.
Officials say there were eight traffic fatalities last year.
The rally began its 10-day run Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
GOP fundraiser featuring NRA leader draws protests
Protesters shouted "shame" as people entered a Republican fundraiser featuring a National Rifle Association leader and coming months after a shooting spree at a nearby Kentucky school left two students dead and several others injured.
Variety
Judge sued over refusal to OK transgender teens' new names
An attorney for the mothers of three transgender teens in Ohio said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that a county judge has shown a disturbing pattern and practice of not allowing transgender children to legally change their names, refusals that can prove harmful and violates their constitutional right to equal protection.
National
Idaho GOP candidate says Muslim slur was used to stir debate
A Republican candidate for the Idaho Statehouse defended the use of a Muslim slur on his public Facebook page by saying he likes to trigger debate with incendiary comments.
National
The Latest: Athletes stand up for LeBron after Trump insult
The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (all times local):
Variety
Immigrant with record accused in Colorado officer shooting
Court records show a man accused of shooting a Colorado police officer in the head in a shootout is an Iraqi immigrant with a recent criminal history in the U.S.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.