NEW YORK — The New York Fire Department says a boiler venting heat sparked the blaze that killed a firefighter in a Harlem building being used as a film set in March.
FDNY marshals said Tuesday that the heat from the boiler ignited nearby combustible materials in the cellar of the building, and the building's sprinkler system had been shut off. Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Davidson was killed in the March 23 fire.
At the time, the building was being used to film Edward Norton and Bruce Willis' upcoming film "Motherless Brooklyn."
Davidson's death is also under investigation by the FDNY's Safety Command.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Republicans trade barbs over gas tax
The Latest on the California gubernatorial debate (all times local):
Variety
'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments
Many members of what's widely known as the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity."
National
Comptroller wants more burial-funding notice after AP report
An Illinois county coroner's practice of holding remains and death certificates of the indigent until their families can pay for burial is "disgusting behavior," state Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Tuesday.
Variety
Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone
Edwin Montoya's family carved their farm on the slopes of the Kilauea volcano out of "raw jungle," transforming it into a fertile collection of gardens, animal pens and fruit trees.
National
Former head of alternative school guilty of embezzlement
An associate of the convicted son of a former Philadelphia congressman has been convicted of ripping off the Philadelphia School District and using the money to pay for improvements at his home and vacation condo.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.