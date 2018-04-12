ATLANTA — No one was seriously hurt in a fight involving four women in a Chik-fil-A drive-thru, but another customer who recorded the fracas says it really got crazy when one of them pointed a handgun at another's head.
The cellphone video shows the women leaving their cars at the drive-thru window Wednesday morning. Shouting leads to fists as 24-year-old Vonshay Redding jabs the gun at least a dozen times at the face of another woman, who ultimately slaps the weapon to the ground. Two others get involved, slapping and punching each other.
WSB-TV reports that two of the women involved later called Atlanta police, and Redding was charged with aggravated assault.
WXIA-TV reports that Honey Shaw, who recorded the scene, said she eventually got her breakfast.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.