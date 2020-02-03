Welcome to a special edition of Hot Dish, the Star Tribune's weekday newsletter on all things Minnesota politics. We're publishing special editions ahead of the Iowa caucuses. You can sign up for daily dispatches straight to your inbox at www.startribune.com/hotdishpolitics.

Good morning from Iowa, which the national (and international) political press will go back to mostly ignoring starting tomorrow, but which for now is poised to give America the first actual votes we can count in the Democratic presidential race.

Why Iowa? asked Dan Zak of the Washington Post. What a great lead.

Here's Torey Van Oot, with contributions from me and Jessie Van Berkel and photos by Glen Stubbe, on Sen. Amy Klobuchar's final weekend sprint.

No caucus predictions here, but seems like Klobuchar needs to finish at least fourth to have any kind of credible case going forward. She says she's headed to New Hampshire no matter what, but fifth place would be a pretty meager bounce.

Klobuchar is back in D.C. today for closing arguments in the impeachment trial, then plans to fly back into Des Moines tonight for a post-caucus event.

The classic AP sweepy lead on this caucus setup story.

The meetings start at 7 p.m. tonight. Van Berkel tells you here what happens at an Iowa caucus.

We interviewed a handful of Iowans about why they're participating in the caucus and who they're supporting.

In not Iowa news, Briana Bierschbach scored her first Sunday cover byline with this thorough piece on legislative efforts to revive a revenge porn law after the state Court of Appeals struck one down in December.

Bierschbach also penned a nice column about her own family tie to the Minnesota Legislature.

Watch StarTribune.com and tomorrow's print edition for our coverage of tonight's caucus. Later this week, barring unforeseen developments, I'm headed to New Hampshire.

