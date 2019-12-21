We generally assume a purring cat is a contented cat. It’s safe to say a hissing cat, its ears drawn back, is not pleased.

While cats have a reputation for being “inscrutable,” researchers say humans just might not be very good at reading their’ expressions. More than 6,000 study participants in 85 countries, the vast majority of them cat owners, watched videos and then judged the animals’ moods. The average score was less than 60% correct.

However, 13% of participants scored 75% or above. The researchers dubbed these achievers “cat whisperers.” “Cats are telling us things with their faces, and if you’re really skilled, you can spot it,” said Georgia Mason, a behavioral biologist at the University of Guelph. “Cats are hard to read,” but not wholly inscrutable.

Women scored better than men, but not by much. Younger people did better than older people. But the most skilled diviners were people with professional experience.

“They could be naturally brilliant, and that’s why they become veterinarians,” Mason said. “But they also have a lot of opportunity to learn, and they’ve got a lot of motivation to learn, because they’re constantly deciding: Is this cat better? Do we need to change the treatment? … Is this cat about to take a chunk out of my throat?

“I think the cats really have these consistent facial expressions that probably they’ve evolved,” Mason said. “People are reliably seeing something that is true and valid. But what is it?”