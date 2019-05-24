– The letter landed in e-mail inboxes early in May, and since then students, parents and graduates of prestigious Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School have talked of little else.

Sister Mary Berchmans, the school’s president emerita, authored the letter that has provoked so many spirited discussions, emotional exchanges and fervent Facebook posts. In her carefully worded missive that emphasized following “the Gospel commandment of love,” Berch­mans said the 220-year-old Roman Catholic girls academy will publish announcements of same-sex unions in its alumnae magazine.

The decision, which stands in contrast to official church teaching on same-sex marriage, was greeted with a mixture of responses by the school community. Some called it “beautiful” and “overdue.” Others labeled it a “great disappointment.” In some quarters, there was unhappiness that it took so long for the school to reach this point, while a smaller number expressed anger that the school was veering from Catholic doctrine.

The school’s decision followed a push last month by several hundred graduates who learned of a fellow alumna who was told a few years ago that she could not have her marriage announced in the publication because it was a same-sex union.

In her letter, Berchmans, who graduated from Visitation in 1948 and was its headmistress for many years, wrote, “Recently, a Visitation friend invited me to reflect upon what it means to Live Jesus in relationship with our LGBTQ alumnae.”

That conversation — as well as “much prayerful consideration and thoughtful dialogue” — led the school to its new policy, she wrote.

In previous years, Visitation’s practice was to deny requests by graduates to have their same-sex unions announced in the magazine. Occasionally, those announcements made it into the “Class Notes” section without drawing attention, but officially they were not allowed. Now that has changed.

Christina Peters, a 1980 Visitation graduate who is gay and married her partner nine years ago, said she was moved by Visitation’s decision.

“To see the school stand with gay and lesbian students and parents and families, I just felt really emotional and grateful,” Peters said. “I do suspect there will be people who will be upset and outraged about it, but Visitation has kind of made its point and I don’t think they’re going to back off of it now.”

Berchmans declined an interview request. So far, there have been few complaints about the policy shift from students, parents and the school’s alumnae, school officials say.

“The response to Sister’s letter has been huge. It has been overwhelmingly and heartwarmingly positive,” said Caroline Coleman Handorf, the school’s director of communications.

The Archdiocese of Washington said in a statement it was not made aware of the school’s decision before the letter from Berchmans was sent. Although Visitation is independent, the archdiocese said in its statement: “The archdiocese has a clear responsibility to ensure independent Catholic schools maintain their authentic Catholic identity and provide advice and guidance on such matters as they arise. In the past, Georgetown Visitation has consulted the archdiocese on matters related to upholding Catholic identity, and therefore, it is especially disappointing that this consultation and collaboration was not followed.”

It continued, “Catholic Church teaching on marriage is clear, and it also does not conflict with the Gospel message of love.”

A parent of a current student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she worried she would be targeted for her comments, said she was disappointed with the school’s decision. She said opposition to the new policy is “widespread” and many parents are still deciding how to react.

“We chose to send our children to a Catholic school, through great sacrifice, as the tuition is pretty high, because we want Catholic doctrine and Catholic values instilled in our children before they head out into the world,” she said.

Founded in 1799, Visitation is one of the oldest Catholic girls schools in the United States. Annual tuition for the 500 students at the campus in Georgetown is $30,100.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, an advocacy group for LGBT Catholics, said he was unaware of any other Catholic high school alumni magazines that include announcements of same-sex unions.

“This is something that all Catholic schools are eventually going to have to deal with, sooner rather than later,” DeBernardo said.