A sweeping theory published in the journal Science posits a new explanation for the divergent course of Western civilization from the rest of the world: The early Catholic Church reshaped family structures, and by doing so, changed human psychology forever.

The researchers claim they can trace all sorts of modern-day differences between cultures — from donating blood to strangers to paying your parking tickets — to the influence of medieval Catholicism.

“The longer the duration under the church will predict greater individualism, less conformity and obedience, and more cooperation and trust with strangers. Our findings have big implications,” said researcher Joseph Henrich.

The research, conducted by George Mason University economists Jonathan Schulz and Jonathan Beauchamp and Harvard University evolutionary biologists Henrich and Duman Bahrami-Rad, tells a new story about how human cultures turned out so differently from one another.

That story begins with kinship networks — the tribes and clans of densely connected, insular groups of relatives who formed most human societies before medieval times. Catholic teachings disrupted those networks, in large part by prohibiting marriage between relatives (which had been de rigeur), and eventually provoked a transformation of communities, changing the norm from large clans into small, monogamous nuclear families. That overhaul, the researchers argue, prompted tremendous changes to human psychology.

The team analyzed Vatican records to document the extent of a country or region’s exposure to Catholicism before 1500, and found that longer exposure to Catholicism correlated with low measures of kinship intensity in the modern era, including low rates of cousins marrying each other.

The researchers found by looking at 24 psychological traits in different cultures: Countries exposed to Catholicism early have citizens today who exhibit qualities such as being more individualistic and independent, and being more trusting of strangers. “This is the only theory that I am aware of that attempts to explain broad patterns of human psychology on a global scale,” University of Pennsylvania psychology professor Coren Apicella wrote in an e-mail.

Marrying a cousin was common practice in the large, close-knit networks of kin that dominated societies before Catholicism, the researchers said, and remains normal in many parts of the world. Bahmari-Rad, one of the researchers, said he was raised in Iran, where 30% of marriages are to first or second cousins, and that he was surprised when he moved to the U.S.: “I thought it’s weird that Westerners don’t fall in love with their cousins.”

Schulz argued that while some people, including white nationalists, tend to interpret any scientific study about differences between cultures as evidence of Western superiority, this study should instead point to the randomness of differences. “There’s really nothing special, to start with, about Europe, except that the church creates this obsession,” he said.

The scientists say that the findings explain cultural differences on a strikingly precise level: “Just to give an example,” Schulz said, “we find that in the south of Italy where medieval church exposure was shorter, the rate of cousin marriage is also higher [in modern times] and voluntary blood donations are lower compared to the north of Italy.”