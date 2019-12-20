The annual Saint Nicholas Dinner, a celebration of coming together to care for the community, included a grand reception at the Hilton Minneapolis as well as a silent auction, dinner, program and entertainment. The night was dedicated to honoring the individuals and organizations, including the Pohlad Family Foundation, that make it possible for Catholic Charities to care for those most in need in the Twin Cities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Stage & Arts
The year's best Twin Cities art exhibitions were diverse and international
The best art exhibits this year.
Variety
'Vast majority' of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E
Health officials now blame vitamin E acetate for the "vast majority" of cases in the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses and have changed their advice…
Eat & Drink
Here are nearly 75 new restaurants that opened in the Twin Cities in 2019
Lots of newcomers joined the dining scene in 2019.
Stage & Arts
Go behind the scenes of the PBS taping of a favorite Minneapolis holiday musical
One of four PBS tapings of the Theater Latté Da musical featured starts and stops, parental greetings and a wedding.
National
Navy Probe finds no racism intent in hand gestures
Hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals, military investigations have concluded.