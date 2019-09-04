HONG KONG — The chairman of Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways has resigned, becoming the second top figure to leave the airline since anti-government protests erupted in the Chinese territory.
Cathay said Wednesday that John Slosar was retiring from the airline, one of Hong Kong's most prominent businesses.
The announcement comes less than one month after Cathay's CEO, Rupert Hogg, resigned following pressure by Beijing over participation by some of the carrier's employees in protests.
Foreign and Hong Kong companies are under intense pressure to support China's ruling Communist Party against the protesters.
