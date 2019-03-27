HONG KONG — Cathay Pacific Airways is acquiring Hong Kong-based budget airline HK Express.
Cathay said Wednesday it will pay 4.93 billion Hong Kong dollars ($628 million) for HK Express. It said the acquisition will retain its identity as a separate brand and be operated as a low-cost carrier.
Cathay, Hong Kong's biggest airline, also owns regional carrier Dragonair and air cargo and catering subsidiaries.
HK Express, founded in 2013, serves destinations throughout East and Southeast Asia.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Israeli aircraft bomb Hamas militant targets
The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (all times local):
World
Save The Children: 7 killed in airstrike on Yemen hospital
A hospital in a rural area of northwest Yemen was hit by an airstrike Tuesday killing seven people and wounding eight others, Save the Children said.
World
Cathay buys HK Express, will operate it as low-cost carrier
Cathay Pacific Airways is acquiring Hong Kong-based budget airline HK Express.
World
Weary Venezuelans adapt to more nationwide power cuts
Venezuelans reacted with despair and resourcefulness on Tuesday as nationwide power cuts closed schools and businesses, paralyzing a nation that was only starting to recover from its worst blackouts earlier this month.
World
Australian reporters charged over Pell gag order violations
Some of Australia's highest-profile journalists face possible prison sentences and large media organizations could be fined after being ordered to appear in court next month for allegedly breaching a gag order on reporting about Cardinal George Pell's convictions on charges of sexually molesting two choirboys.