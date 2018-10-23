NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Caterpillar Inc., down $9.73 to $118.98
The construction equipment maker backed its annual forecasts and investors worried that it's due for a weak fourth quarter.
Waters Corp., down $4.86 to $181.22
The maker of products used in drug discovery and development reported lower-than-expected revenue and gave a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast.
Paccar Inc., down $3.10 to $57.40
The truck maker posted lower sales than analysts expected.
McDonald's Corp., up $10.52 to $117.15
The fast food chain sales continued to rise and it posted a larger profit than analysts expected.
3M Co., down $8.81 to $192.55
The maker of Post-it notes and ceramic coatings reported disappointing revenue as sales for several divisions fell.
Verizon Communications Inc., up $2.23 to $57.21
The cellphone carrier's profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates.
PulteGroup Inc., up $1.52 to $22.40
The homebuilder said buyer interest is still high and it recovered some of its recent losses.
Phillips 66, down $3.35 to $98.80
Energy companies slumped along with oil prices.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.