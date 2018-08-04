MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Hector roared as a major Category 3 storm over the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, but was far from land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hector is expected to remain powerful through early next week, but no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
Hector had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph). It was centered about 1,525 miles (2,455 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii and was moving toward the west at 12 mph (19 kph).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Small plane crashes in Switzerland, several people killed
Police in central Switzerland say a small plane crashed in a forest, killing several people.
World
Romania probes anti-Jewish graffiti on Elie Wiesel's house
Romanian police began an investigation Saturday after anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on the house of late Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel in northwest Romania.
World
Bring on the cake: France's baby panda has his 1st birthday
France's first baby panda celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a cake of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.
World
Brazil party names jailed leader as presidential nominee
The Workers' Party in Brazil named jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday as its nominee for the country's top job.
World
Thousands protest contentious Israel nation law in Tel Aviv
Thousands of members of Israel's Druze minority and their Jewish supporters packed a central Tel Aviv square Saturday night to rally against a contentious new law that critics say sidelines Israel's non-Jewish citizens.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.