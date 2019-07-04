MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Barbara continues to lose punch as it moves through the open Pacific far from land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Barbara has been downgraded from a Category 4 storm to a Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).
Its center was located about 1,390 miles (2,240 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California on Thursday.
Barbara was forecast to weaken further and become a tropical storm on Friday and a post-tropical cyclone the following day.
The hurricane center said models show it dissipating east of Hawaii, though the storm's remnants could reach the islands next week.
