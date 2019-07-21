Strauss by the water

"Die Fledermaus" ("The Bat") is widely viewed as the greatest of all operettas, and with music by Vienna's "Waltz King" Johann Strauss it effervesces with toe-tapping rhythms and catchy melodies. Opera on the Lake is a new company, and it is staging Strauss' masterpiece in an open-air setting at the Como Pavilion. The company's founder, Minnesota-born soprano Anne Wieben, sings the central part of Rosalinde and directs a cast including tenor Wesley Frye as her husband, Eisenstein, and KrisAnne Weiss as the aristocratic Orlofsky. (7 p.m. Wed., Fri. & Sat., Como Lakeside Pavilion, St. Paul. $25, operaonthelake.com)

A 19th century multi-tasker

Would anybody know about Clara Schumann if she hadn't married Robert, one of the leading composers of the 19th century? "The Prodigious Life of Clara S." argues strongly that we should. A collaboration between Minneapolis theater troupe the Moving Company and the Minnesota Orchestra, this two-hour show examines the multifaceted life of Clara in a mix of drama and live music. Jennifer Baldwin Peden plays Clara in her various roles as renowned concert pianist, composer, mother, wife and writer, with Steven Epp as her husband and Nathan Keepers as their composer friend Johannes Brahms. (8 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$70. 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Get 'Cosi' at Mill City

Who's to blame for the unholy mess that four young lovers find themselves in by the conclusion of Mozart's "Così fan Tutte"? The men or women? Decide for yourself as Mill City Summer Opera presents the opera in the outdoor ruins of Mill City Museum, its final performances at the venue. (7:30 p.m. Mon. & Wed., Mill City Museum, Mpls. $50-$125. 612-875-5544 or millcitysummeropera.org)

Oh, what a beautiful feeling

The Plymouth Summer Music Series continues with an evening of music by the legendary Broadway team of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Actor/singer Jennifer Baldwin Peden is joined by soloists Jenny French, Lisa Drew, Dan Dressen and Jim Bohn, with Sonja Thompson presiding at the piano. (7 p.m. Tue., Temple Israel, Mpls. Free. plymouth.org)

TERRY BLAIN