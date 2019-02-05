– After weeks of unrelenting heat and bush fires across the continent, torrential rain and flooding in northern Australia have forced hundreds of residents to leave their homes in what weather officials describe as an "unprecedented" event.

Since Jan. 26, there has been close to 2 feet of rain in Townsville, a coastal city in the state of Queensland, and up to twice that in surrounding areas, eclipsing records set in 1998 during a flood known as the "Night of Noah."

"In seven days, we've received our annual total rainfall," said Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill. "We've never seen weather like this."

Hill said that about 18,000 residents lost power and that hundreds of others were forced to leave, including some who left on a garbage truck. Elsewhere, two police officers were stuck clinging to trees for half an hour after their car was washed away by floodwaters, while residents reported snakes and crocodiles roaming the streets.

"Cannot stress it enough, stay out of the water," one woman urged on Facebook.

The downpour pushed the nearby Ross River Dam to nearly 250 percent of its capacity, forcing the floodgates open as people moved to higher ground. Emergency crews, including about 1,500 members of the Australian military, helped rescue people and their pets with inflatable boats.

As of Monday, state schools in Townsville and the surrounding areas were closed. Officials also urged residents to save water after the flooding burst pipes and put pressure on local treatment plants.

"This continued heavy rain and flooding has damaged homes, isolated communities and displaced people from their homes," said Shannon Fentiman, acting communities minister in Queensland.

The floods have been declared a catastrophe by the Insurance Council of Australia, while the government is giving each displaced resident up to $130, to help cover the cost of food, medication and clothing.

The floods follow weeks of unrelenting heat across Australia, which caused mass animal die-offs, raging bush fires, and prolonged and severe drought. The back-to-back events have stretched the capacity of Australia's emergency services to respond, said Martin Rice, acting chief executive of the Climate Council, an Australian research group.

He said that while it is difficult to attribute any one extreme weather event to climate change, warming air temperatures has increased the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, "causing more frequent and intense rainfall in northern Australia."