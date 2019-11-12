On Tuesday, millions of Australians in and around Sydney all the way north to the Gold Coast face the highest wildfire risk predicted for the region, as an outbreak of deadly bush fires continues to scorch more than a million acres of the unusually hot and drought-stricken country.

Gusty, fickle winds, bone-dry air, dozens of already burning blazes and unusually high temperatures will combine to elevate wildfire risk to "catastrophic levels," according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the country's Bureau of Meteorology.

A state of emergency is in effect for the state of New South Wales for Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, the Rural Fire Service said there were 57 fires burning across the state, 28 of which were not contained. Despite relatively calm winds in the early morning, the agency tweeted: "NSW is on track to experience the fire conditions predicted."

Complicating matters in the Sydney region will be hot weather and winds from the northwest, before a "Southerly Buster" moves through as a cold front sweeps in from south to north, shifting winds and causing them to crank up to potentially damaging levels of 50 mph. Any bush fires would then shift their movement and could spread quickly and across large distances, raising the risks of hasty evacuations from an extraordinarily rapid fire spread. Temperatures are forecast to get into the upper 90s, before the cold front moves through.

Conditions in New South Wales on Tuesday are being compared to one of the darkest days in Australian bush fire history, known as "Black Saturday," when an outbreak of bush fires killed 173 in Victoria and destroyed more than 2,000 homes in February 2009.

In this bush fire outbreak, three people have been killed, and hundreds of structures lost in New South Wales and Queensland.

Hundreds of schools are expected to close pre-emptively. Air quality is predicted to be poor in the Sydney area on Tuesday, as smoke from nearby fires carries a dangerously high amount of fine particulate matter. These particles can get lodged in people's lungs, which can aggravate asthma and lead to other health concerns, particularly among the ill, very young, and elderly populations.

Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said that the situation is as bad as any he's ever seen, or imagined. "I've got to tell you, I've been in this industry for 40 years and I have not seen a scenario like this before, I really haven't," Rogers said.

Firefighters were urging people in risky areas — such as close to the so-called wildland-urban interface where homes and farms jut up against forested areas, to evacuate the locations pre-emptively, since they could not promise enough firefighting assets to dispatch them to every home, farm or office in danger.

According to an analysis in the Sydney Morning Herald, this amounts to more than 100,000 homes in the Sydney area alone.