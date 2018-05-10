MADRID — Separatist parties in Catalonia are backing the former head of a pro-independence group to become the Spanish region's new president.

Catalonia's former president said Thursday that regional lawmaker Quim Torra has enough support in the Catalan parliament to be elected and end months of political deadlock. Torra, a writer and editor, used to lead Omnium Cultural, a grassroots group that favors the region's secession from Spain.

Former president Carles Puigdemont made the announcement in a YouTube video after conferring with pro-independence groups. Puigdemont is in Germany, fighting extradition to Spain to face charges related to a failed independence bid he led last year.

Spanish courts have blocked previous attempts by Catalonia's separatist parties to elect Puigdemont or other candidates who face criminal charges for leading moves to break away from Spain last year.

Unlike the previous people considered for the post, Torra has not been charged. No date has been set for a vote in the Catalan parliament, where separatist parties have a slender majority.

Many in the region of 7.5 million people believe Catalonia's language, history and cultural traditions set it apart from the rest of Spain and merit making it a separate country.

The Spanish government had no immediate comment. It has successfully used the courts to thwart Catalan independence ambitions because the Spanish Constitution says the country is "indivisible."

Separatist lawmakers need to elect a new leader by May 22 or a new regional election must be held. Failing to find a consensus candidate could make the separatists look bad.

"I thank (Torra) for his efforts and sacrifices in taking the post under circumstances that are difficult for Catalonia," Puigdemont said.

Catalonia without an effective leader would mean that the region's control would continue in the hands of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government. The central government in Madrid has been managing Catalan public affairs since shortly after separatist politicians made an independence declaration last October based on the results of an outlawed referendum on secession.

A regional election called by Rajoy to overcome the crisis at the end of 2017 gave the narrow majority to Catalan separatist lawmakers.