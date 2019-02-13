– Twelve Catalan separatists went on trial Tuesday in the Spanish capital for staging a failed 2017 independence referendum that triggered a constitutional crisis and exposed rifts in a nation's identity.

The trial is unprecedented in modern Spain. Carlos Lesmes, the president of Spain's Supreme Court, characterized it as the "most important" case since the country returned to democracy in 1975.

It will be a test for the impartiality of Spain's judiciary. And, as it plays out on live television and saturates news headlines, reviving debates about democratic rights and political control, it will be a test of whether Spain's governing minority coalition can hold together.

As what is expected to be a three-month trial got underway, pro- and anti-separatist demonstrators shouted at each other outside the court, surrounded by hundreds of police.

"This is a highly politicized case," said constitutional law Prof. Antonios Kouroutakis, of the IE law school in Madrid. "And this is a situation where it will be very difficult for the courts to satisfy society. But this is not the primary goal of the courts — to satisfy ­society."

The 12 separatists — including Catalonia's former vice president and other regional officials — stand accused of rebellion, sedition and the misuse of public funds. If convicted, they could face up to 25 years in prison. They deny the charges.

"[Self-determination] is a synonym of peace, not of war," defense lawyer Andreu Van den Eyndehe told the court in his opening statement.

In October 2017, they staged an independence referendum in open defiance of the government in Madrid and the Spanish courts.

According to their results, 90 percent of voters supported secession — which Catalonia's regional parliament used as the basis for declaring independence. But only about 43 percent of Catalans participated, with most of those who supported the national government's position boycotting the exercise. Opinion polls at the time suggested that Catalans were evenly split on the secession question.

European Union member states supported Spain's assertion that the referendum was illegitimate and illegal. But democracy advocates were troubled by images of national police officers in riot gear firing rubber-coated bullets into crowds and smashing through elementary school windows to search for ballot boxes.

The separatists now say the trial is further evidence of Spain's democracy deficit, and they have appealed to the E.U. in a request for clemency for the arrested officials.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is not on trial because he fled Spain in late October 2017 and has avoided extradition requests. But he continued to fan the flames from Berlin on Tuesday, in a news conference designed to coincide with the start of the trial.

"Democracies around the world must be inspired by the Catalan struggle for democracy," he said. "And the image of our civil and political leaders on trial concerns all who live in a stronger democracy."

Even some who did not share the aim of regional independence suggested the trial is a dangerous precedent for Spain and Europe.

"Although I am not an independence supporter, nor do I share many of the decisions of the previous Catalan government, I believe that this trial is a political fiasco, placing the space for dialogue and negotiation in danger," Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau wrote in a letter to E.U. leadership. "If the trial ends in guilty verdicts and sentences, it will not help to reassess Catalonia's position within Spain, but it will instead serve to exacerbate division."