MADRID — The Catalan regional parliament is stripping the president of the prosperous but troubled northeastern region of his lawmaker's seat because he disobeyed Spain's strict rules on election propaganda.

Monday's move is likely to fuel anger among die-hard pro-independence supporters, who see in the decision by the electoral board of Catalonia's parliament yet another grievance with Spanish judicial decisions.

Quim Torra, a fervent separatist, is allowed to remain as the head of Catalonia's regional government. He has threatened to call a new regional election.

The secessionist movement in the Catalonia region of 7.5 million is Spain's gravest political challenge in decades.