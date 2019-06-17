PESHAWAR, Pakistan — It was a mistake that had some people in Pakistan scratching their whiskers.
A regional minister was giving a briefing that was live-streamed on social media last week when viewers noticed officials appeared as cats. Someone had left a cat filter on.
Social media was quick to pounce on the image .
In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party's social media team wrote after investigating it determined "human error" by a hard working volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed "within a few minutes."
The team says actions have been taken to prevent "such an incident" in the future.
