INDIANAPOLIS — Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning's final pre-qualifying practice for the Indianapolis 500.
The Brazilian went around the 2.5-mile oval in 229.505 mph.
Australian Will Power was second fastest at 229.015. Power and Castroneves are teammates with Team Penske.
American JR Hildebrand was third at 227.761.
Only 11 of the 35 drivers made it onto the track following a rain delay of about 20 minutes.
The top 33 drivers will qualify for the starting grid Saturday. All 33 spots will be determined Sunday, including the pole.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Johnny Love's Preakness handicap: It's all Justify
The question is who to pick to complete your exacta and trifecta tickets.
Gophers
Gophers lose NCAA softball opener to Texas
The Gophers scored only one run on four hits.
Motorsports
Castroneves posts fastest speed in practice for Indy 500
Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning's final pre-qualifying practice for the Indianapolis 500.
Sports
Svitolina beats Kontaveit to return to Italian Open final
Defending champion Elina Svitolina returned to the Italian Open final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over 26th-ranked Anna Kontaveit on Saturday.
MN United
WORLD CUP: Frank Lampard 'goal' leads to new technology
Technology will play a bigger role than ever before at this year's World Cup, and it's largely thanks to Frank Lampard's goal that wasn't.FIFA, which…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.