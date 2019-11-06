MANCHESTER, N.H. — Julián Castro's presidential campaign is closing down his presence in New Hampshire.
The last day for Castro's New Hampshire team is Nov. 11, according to a person familiar with the campaign's plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The person did not say how many staffers were being laid off.
The move comes as some in the crowded 2020 Democratic field reassess their operations in the early voting states.
The campaign for California Sen. Kamala Harris also moved last week to largely end her effort in New Hampshire by laying off all the campaign's field organizers in New Hampshire alongside plans to close three field offices.
