A man killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Cass County was identified Wednesday as Larry Duffney, 60, of St. Paul.
The crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. Saturday on County Road 8 a mile south of Bena, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.
Deputies found that Duffney’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado had left the road, rolled in a ditch and landed in a swampy area. Duffney, the pickup’s only occupant, died at the scene.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
STAFF REPORT
