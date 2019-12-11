A man killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Cass County was identified Wednesday as Larry Duffney, 60, of St. Paul.

The crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. Saturday on County Road 8 a mile south of Bena, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.

Deputies found that Duffney’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado had left the road, rolled in a ditch and landed in a swampy area. Duffney, the pickup’s only occupant, died at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

