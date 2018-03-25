MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama gambling magnate Milton McGregor, a gregarious fixture of the state's business and political worlds who waged legal war to keep his electronic bingo casino open and was acquitted of federal vote-buying charges, has died. He was 78.
Public relations firm Direct Communications said McGregor died Sunday in Montgomery.
McGregor opened a dog track in 1984. He later filled it with thousands of electronic bingo machines, igniting a long battle with the state over the legality of the slot machine lookalikes.
He was a gregarious and charming fixture of the state's business and political worlds. But a jury in 2012 acquitted McGregor and others on vote-buying charges brought by federal prosecutors.
McGregor is survived by his wife, two daughters and seven grandchildren.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.