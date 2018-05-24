PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A member of the cleaning crew at a Massachusetts casino has been charged with trying to poison two co-workers she didn't want to work with by pouring cleaning fluid into their sodas.
The Sun Chronicle reports that 23-year-old Alexandria Martel pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted poisoning.
Police arrested the Attleboro woman Tuesday morning at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, shortly after co-workers reported that their sodas had been tampered with while left unattended.
A 39-year-old man spit out his drink out after noticing a chemical taste. A 35-year-old woman said her drink tasted bad.
Police say Martel told them she didn't like her co-workers and wanted to make then nauseous.
A lawyer who represented Martel at arraignment declined comment.
