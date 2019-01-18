HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is ending any consideration of joining a potentially crowded Democratic field running for president in 2020.
Casey's statement Friday comes a couple months after he dropped hints that he was considering a run, fresh off easily winning a third term in the Senate.
The mild-mannered 58-year-old son of the late governor had said he was concerned about a Democratic nominee winning Pennsylvania. The state was crucial to President Donald Trump's capturing the White House.
But now Casey's saying he has "no doubt" that the Democratic Party will nominate a candidate who can win Pennsylvania and the presidency.
