Keenum takes his case on the road

Case Keenum is completing less than 60 percent of his passes and leads the NFL with four interceptions. But the former Viking is 2-0 with two fourth-quarter comeback drives. His first road game with Denver is at Baltimore on Sunday. In Week 1, Baltimore beat the Bills 47-3 while holding quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen to 11 completions for 98 yards, six sacks, two interceptions and a 17.1 passer rating.

Bears head West to face Bradford

The Bears are 6½-point favorites at Arizona. Chicago hasn’t started 2-1 since 2014. With Khalil Mack, the Bears could lead the league in defense. They’re second in sacks per pass play. Arizona, meanwhile, is sticking with Sam Bradford at quarterback. He has just 243 yards passing, zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a 55.6 passer rating. The 0-2 Cardinals have been outscored 58-6.

FitzMagic goes for a 3-0 start

As most of you predicted, the Bucs will be going for their first 3-0 start since 2005 when they travel to Pittsburgh on Monday night. Naturally, we all assumed that with Jameis Winston suspended, Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the talk of the league for his NFL-high 151.5 passer rating and super cool postgame interview attire. Meanwhile, the chaos continues in Pittsburgh with Antonio Brown skipping work early this week.

mahomes: Player of week every week?

Two games into his first full season as Chiefs starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has two NFL Offensive Player of the Week awards and the most touchdown passes through two games (10) in NFL history. Next up is a home game against fellow rising NFL star Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. San Francisco’s defense ranks 25th against the pass (278) and does not have an interception. Mahomes also has not thrown a pick.

Jaguars vying for unusual start

Fresh off a beatdown of Bill Belichick’s defense, the Jaguars get another home game against division foe Tennessee. A win would mark Jacksonville’s first 3-0 start since 2004. It also would help verify last week’s win as a statement game in the AFC. The banged-up Titans beat Houston last week. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert stepped in for Marcus Mariota, who might return from an elbow injury to start and face the Jaguars.

Prediction

Eli Manning (above) and the Giants will lose the battle of 0-2 teams at Houston. The Giants are 0-2 for the fifth time in six years. If they lose, they’ll be 0-3 for the second straight year. Since 1980, there have been 168 0-3 teams. Only five — 2.9 percent — have made the playoffs.

Mark Craig