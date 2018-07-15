It’s hard to be Case Keenum.

Not unlike the late actor Rodney Dangerfield, he just gets no respect.

First, the Vikings opted not to re-sign him after he led them to an NFC North crown, the Minneapolis Miracle and an NFC title game appearance.

Then, when the Broncos – his new employer, which just signed him to a two-year, $36 million contract – were introducing him, John Elway called him Case Keesum.

And that brings us to Friday, where Keenum was playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe.

It all was going well (seemingly), until the former Vikings QB was interviewed by NBC Sports’ Heather Cox.

During that time, she referred to him as “Chase Keenum.” And not just once. Twice.

Keenum did not correct Cox, but at least the on-screen graphic that followed got it right.

Take a look here.