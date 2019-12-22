NORFOLK, Va. — Aaron Carver scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed 16 rebounds as Old Dominion snapped its eight-game losing streak, rolling past Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-52 on Sunday.
A.J. Oliver II had 13 points and seven boards for the Monarchs (4-9). Jason Wade added 12 points.
Old Dominion put up 46 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Ty Gibson had 17 points for the Hawks (1-13), who lost their third straight game.
The Hawks shot just 34% overall and 24% from 3-point range (5 of 21). Old Dominion shot 44% overall and 44% from distance (7 of 16).
