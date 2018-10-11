CHASKA, Minn. — Carver County officials have shut down the haunted trail experience Scream Town after its owner made an anti-Somali comment.
Carver County Administrator David Hemze says he terminated the contract with the landowner in Chaska.
Scream Town owner Matt Dunn says he's shocked the county issued "stop work" orders on the site and he's reviewing his legal options. He says he believes the county acted illegally.
Dunn sent an internal note to employees earlier that said there would be a "zero-tolerance" policy for Somalis. He later apologized publicly, saying his initial post seemed to generalize.
