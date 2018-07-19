Carver County officials on Wednesday released the transcript of the 911 call that led to a standoff and the fatal shooting of a suicidal Chanhassen teen, along with personnel information about the three deputies who responded — including one who has been disciplined four times.

Cpl. Jacob Hodge has been suspended three times and received one written reprimand for conduct violations since he was hired in 2004. He also has received seven awards for his performance during his tenure, including a Medal of Distinction in response to a call of a suicidal female with a knife, recognition for rendering first aid to a suicidal male and assisting on a mental health call involving a person with an assault rifle.

Deputy Travis Larson, who has been with the department for two years, and Cpl. Josh Baker, an 11-year veteran, also have received several awards for job performances. Neither Larson nor Baker has been disciplined during their tenure.

The three responded Friday to Archer Amorosi’s Chanhassen home after the teen’s mother called 911 to report that her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat. Amorosi, 16, suffered from mental health issues, and police had responded to a similar call at the home the day before.

When deputies arrived, Amorosi refused repeated orders to leave the house. Deputies deployed a Taser and pepper spray through a window, but they were ineffective, according to a report released Tuesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Amorosi eventually ran out the front door holding a hatchet and what appeared to be a handgun, according to the report. Deputies again issued commands and deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective, the report stated. Two deputies fired their weapons. Amorosi was pronounced dead at the scene. BCA investigators recovered a hatchet and a handgun-style BB gun from near his body.

Archer Amorosi

According to the 911 transcript, Amorosi’s mother reported that her son was being violent and destructive. “He’s going to do something bad,” she told the 911 dispatcher.

“You think he’s going to hurt the officers?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, I do. He wants to. He wants them to shoot him. … He just locked me out of my house. … He wants them to get in like a showdown with the police,” the mother said.

“He’s not well right now,” she later told the dispatcher. She later is heard saying: “I’m worried for him.”

Amorosi was a student at Minnetonka High School, where he played lacrosse and football. Funeral services were held Wednesday at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior.