ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter says President Donald Trump should steer clear of any military action involving North Korea, Syria or Russia and avoid a nuclear attack at all costs.
The 93-year-old Democrat says Trump must realize that any nuclear exchange could bring "catastrophe for all human beings." In an interview Wednesday, Carter said even a lesser military attack is "a dangerous thing" that could spiral beyond control.
Trump recently threatened military action against Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack on civilians. Russia has countered that such a move would have "grave repercussions."
Trump has previously had threatening exchanges with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but now says he's in talks about having a summit with Kim.
Carter has long advocated that the U.S. deal openly with the insular communist nation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.