COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 22 points, Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells combined for 34 and No. 20 Texas A&M defeated Rice 65-54 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Carter, last season's national freshman of the year, opened the scoring with a tip-in and scored the last four points from the foul line in a 13-1 start. The Owls opened the scoring in the second quarter to make an 8-0 run that pulled them within four but Carter scored the first six of an 8-0 answer.
Carter had 14 points and Wilson scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half that ended with the Aggies on top 28-18. Rice got back within three with 2½ minutes left in the third quarter, but Carter and Wells, who had 16 points, scored the final six points for some separation. A&M made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Erica Ogwumike led the Owls with 12 points.
