– Ben Carson compared slaves to immigrants seeking a better life in his first official address Monday as Housing and Urban Development secretary, setting off an uproar on social media.

Carson told a room packed with hundreds of federal workers that the Africans captured, sold and transported to America against their will had the same hopes and dreams as early immigrants.

“That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” said Carson, speaking extemporaneously as he paced the room with a microphone. “But they, too, had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

His comments were broadcast live to all of HUD’s regional field offices as well as to the public.

A senior HUD official who spoke on condition of anonymity said no one in the room interpreted Carson’s comments as anything but a “heartfelt introduction to the HUD family.”

“He was making a point about people who came to this country for a better life for their kids,” the official said. “Nobody in that room put two and two together and came to five. Only the most cynical interpretation would conflate voluntary immigration to this country with involuntary servitude.”

Carson also said during his remarks that he would place a “big emphasis on fairness for everybody,” warning that there will be “no favorites for anybody, no extra” in his approach to housing policy — rousing lingering uncertainties about how public assistance programs will be managed under his watch.

Carson lauded career civil servants at HUD whom he said have shown a dedication to “really helping the downtrodden, helping the people in our society to be able to climb the ladder.”

But he gave few insights into key concerns among housing activists and HUD staffers — including whether the Trump administration will seek to curb housing subsidies given to low-income Americans, for example, or what he thinks HUD’s role is in compelling communities across the country to promote racially integrated neighborhoods. Urban policy experts and fair-housing activists have watched closely for clues as to how Carson would approach the job, with many expressing concern that his lack of experience or his strident conservative ideology would make him inherently antagonistic to HUD’s mission.