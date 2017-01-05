Snow White. Ariel. Jasmine. Mulan. Leia?

Fans of deceased actress Carrie Fisher — who died at age 60 on Dec. 27 — are lobbying Disney to make Fisher’s “Star Wars” character, Princess Leia, an official Disney princess.

A new Change.org petition is asking Disney — which acquired the “Star Wars” franchise when it bought Lucasfilm in 2012 — to break from tradition and include a live-action character among its line of official princesses.

“After the tragic lose [sic] of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess,” the petition reads. “This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.”

The petition is also asking for Disney to hold “a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

As of this writing, the petition has amassed more than 35,000 signatures, out of the 50,000 it is seeking.

Fisher, who reprised her role as Princess Leia for 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” died Dec. 27, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A rep for Disney has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

