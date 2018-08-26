DENVER — Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis record with four doubles, pitcher Austin Gomber had a two-run infield single in a six-run first inning and the Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 12-3 on Sunday.

Carpenter matched a franchise mark that Joe "Ducky" Medwick set on Aug. 4, 1937, against the Boston Bees (now Braves). Carpenter doubled twice in the first, had another in the third and lined his fourth in the seventh on a day when St. Louis pounded out 16 hits. The first baseman wound up 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

Gomber threw six efficient innings and the Cardinals took two of three from the Rockies in a series between NL playoff contenders. Colorado began the day tied with Arizona atop the NL West.

The score was 6-0 before many of the fans even had time to settle into their seats. The Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate in a wild first and had seven hits off Tyler Anderson, including a two-run homer by Tyler O'Neill. Anderson later intentionally walked Yairo Munoz to get to Gomber, who bounced a high hopper for an infield hit. A hustling Harrison Bader scored from second.

Anderson (6-7) was booed as he walked off the mound after allowing six runs and getting just two outs. He was replaced by Chad Bettis.

Wearing "Big G" on the back of his uniform as part of Players' Weekend, Gomber (4-0) allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits to become the first left-handed Cardinals starter to win at Coors Field since Kent Mercker on July 24, 1999.

The win was the 19th this month for the Cardinals. The club record for August is 25 set in 1942, but the team played 33 games that month.

Despite St. Louis leading 10-2 after three innings, the crowd predominantly stayed around. This provided a big incentive: A screening of "The Sandlot" at the ballpark following the game.

Anderson has been tinkering with a new release point to better utilize his 6-foot-3 frame. He hasn't won since July 4, and has a 15.09 ERA over his last three outings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Mike Mayers was placed on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation and RHP Dominic Leone (right arm nerve irritation) was activated from the 60-day DL. Leone pitched a perfect ninth. ... 2B Kolten Wong wasn't in the starting lineup a day after straining his left hamstring running out a grounder.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon was rested.

EXPOUNDING ON EXPANDING ROSTERS

Although active rosters are expanding at the end of the month, manager Bud Black would like to see a cap on the number that can be used on game day. For instance, a maximum of 27.

"Now you're talking," Black said. "For five months, you play a certain roster and then at the most critical time of the year you have all this weaponry, potentially, at your disposal. I don't know if that's right."

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (7-6, 2.97 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday when the Cardinals open a three-game series against Pittsburgh. Flaherty needs six strikeouts to reach 150 and tie Paul Dean (1934) for sixth-most in a season for a rookie in Cardinals history.

Rockies: Start a two-game series Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Jon Gray (10-7, 4.67) goes for Colorado.