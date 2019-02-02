MANHATTAN, Kan. — Bridget Carleton scored 19 points and No. 23 Iowa State cruised to an 81-52 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Ashley Joens added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-5, 7-3 Big 12 Conference), who have won three straight. Madison Wise and Kristin Scott had 14 points apiece. Wise and Joens both went 4 of 9 from distance and Iowa State was 11 of 29, the ninth game with at least 10 treys. Scott had 12 rebounds and Carleton eight with four assists and two steals.

The Cyclones won the first meeting 96-58 on Jan. 2.

Wise opened the game with a 3-pointer and minutes later Joens had a 7-0 run as Iowa State raced to a 12-2 lead. The difference was 10 at the end of the quarter and it was 34-17 at the half when the Cyclones scored the final eight points, four by Wise.

Kayla Goth and Peyton Williams had 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (13-9, 4-6), who have lost three in a row. Williams had nine rebounds, Goth six with six assists.