Junior Matthew Wilkinson of Carleton took second place in the NCAA Division III cross-county meet on Saturday in Louisville, Ky. He covered the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 19.6 seconds, helping the Knights finish 11th with 346 points.

In the women's meet, Carleton placed fifth (210) led by junior Amanda Mosborg in 13th place (21:39.9).

Mary runner fourth

University of Mary senior Ida Narbuvoll placed fourth (20:12.1, 6K) in the NCAA Division II cross-country meet in Sacramento, Calif., leading her team to fifth place (233). Augustana was sixth (234). In the men's meet, Augustana also took sixth (225). Senior Nadir Yusuf of Minnesota State Moorhead was 14th (30:12.6, 10K).

Concordia wins

Freshman Jasmine Mulvihill had 23 kills and 10 digs as Concordia (St. Paul) beat Minnesota Duluth 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11 in the NSIC volleyball tournament semifinals in Sioux Falls, S.D. St, Cloud State also reached the tournament final, beating Upper Iowa 27-25, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-10 behind Linsey Rachel's 25 kills.

Etc.

•Nicole Schammel and Meghan Lorence each scored twice as the visiting Minnesota Whitecaps beat the Buffalo Beauts 5-3 in the NWHL.

•The St. Thomas women's soccer team (17-2-5) lost to Carnegie-Mellon on penalty kicks in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal in Wheaton, Ill. The match was scoreless through two overtimes. The Tartans won the seven-round shootout 6-5.

•The Gophers women's cross-country team finished 28th in the NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Ind. The team's top runner was Abby Kohut-Jackson in 110th (21:18.7, 6K). Minnesota's Alec Basten, competing as an individual in the men's race, was 166th (32:31.6, 10K).